Joke of the Night for May 18, 2025: A nighttime funny to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to close out your weekend with a chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Question: What's the difference between the swine flu and bird flu?
Answer: Bird flu requires tweetment, while swine flu requires oinkment!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Phill Brown