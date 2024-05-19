Joke of the Night for May 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a ghoulish funny to kick off your ZZZs.

Answer: It wanted to be a ghoulie.

Question: Why did the ghost join the soccer team?

Joke of the Night for May 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 16, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 17, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for May 18, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for May 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday day away

Joke of the Day for May 19, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

