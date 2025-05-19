Joke of the Night for May 19, 2025: A reader submitted funny to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night comes to TAG24 NEWS as a reader submission from Erin M.
Here's a silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Two olives go out to a bar. One falls off its stool.
The other says, "Are you okay?"
The first one says, "Olive."
Cover photo: Unsplash/360floralflaves