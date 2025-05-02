Joke of the Night for May 2, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to lighten you up with laughs! Here's a pretty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: How much do rainbows weigh?
Answer: Not much, they're actually pretty light.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Stainless Images