Joke of the Night for May 21, 2025: An animal silly to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a feathered funny. Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did one penguin say to the other sitting alone at the party?
Answer: "You look ice-solated!"
