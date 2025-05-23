Joke of the Night for May 23, 2025: An twisty silly to make you smile

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What's a tornado's favorite game to play with friends?

Answer: Twister.

© unsplash/NOAA

