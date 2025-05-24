Joke of the Night for May 24, 2025: An cat silly to make you smile for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you call a very poor cat?
Answer: A paw-purr.
Cover photo: Unsplash/HAFIDA ABOUSALIH