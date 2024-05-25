Joke of the Night for May 25, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the kitty sillies. Here's a Caturday funny for the purr-fect ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do cats drink on cold days?

Answer: Kit-tea.

Joke of the Night for May 25, 2024.  © Unsplash/Tim-Oliver Metz

