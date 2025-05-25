Joke of the Night for May 25, 2025: A joke to make you laugh the weekend away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out your weekend with a laugh! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Why did Grandma always have vanilla ice cream?
It was her flavorite.
