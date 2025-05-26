Joke of the Night for May 26, 2025: A joke to make you laugh on Memorial Day

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out your Memorial Day Weekend with a laugh! Here's one grilling up the giggles.

Joke of the Night

What's a librarian's favorite thing to grill?

A shhh-kabob.

Joke of the Night for May 26, 2025.
Joke of the Night for May 26, 2025.  © Irakli Kvaratskhelia

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for May 26, 2025: An funny joke to honor Memorial Day Joke of the Day for May 26, 2025: An funny joke to honor Memorial Day
Joke of the Night for May 25, 2025: A joke to make you laugh the weekend away Joke of the Night for May 25, 2025: A joke to make you laugh the weekend away
Joke of the Day for May 25, 2025: A silly joke for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for May 25, 2025: A silly joke for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for May 24, 2025: An cat silly to make you smile for Caturday Joke of the Night for May 24, 2025: An cat silly to make you smile for Caturday
Joke of the Day for May 24, 2025: The top cat jokes for Caturday Joke of the Day for May 24, 2025: The top cat jokes for Caturday
Joke of the Night for May 23, 2025: An twisty silly to make you smile Joke of the Night for May 23, 2025: An twisty silly to make you smile
Joke of the Day for May 23, 2025: The top jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Day for May 23, 2025: The top jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for May 22, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Day for May 22, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Irakli Kvaratskhelia

More on Joke of the Day: