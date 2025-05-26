Joke of the Night for May 26, 2025: A joke to make you laugh on Memorial Day
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out your Memorial Day Weekend with a laugh! Here's one grilling up the giggles.
Joke of the Night
What's a librarian's favorite thing to grill?
A shhh-kabob.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Irakli Kvaratskhelia