Joke of the Night for May 27, 2025: A fruity funny to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with a fruity funny! Here's one to up your laughs before bed.
Joke of the Night
Why did the apple run away?
Because the banana split.
Cover photo: Ray Shrewsberry