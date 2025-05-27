Joke of the Night for May 27, 2025: A fruity funny to make you laugh

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with a fruity funny! Here's one to up your laughs before bed.

Joke of the Night

Why did the apple run away?

Because the banana split.

Joke of the Night for May 27, 2025.
Joke of the Night for May 27, 2025.  © Ray Shrewsberry

