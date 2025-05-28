Joke of the Night for May 28, 2025: A farming funny to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is farming for laughs! Here's a funny to make you chuckle tonight.
Joke of the Night
How do you know where to find a farmer?
Use a track-tor.
