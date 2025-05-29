Joke of the Night for May 29, 2025: A funny to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is cleaning up with laughs! Here's a funny to make you chuckle before you hit the hay.
Joke of the Night
How do you know when your vacuum cleaner is getting old?
It starts gathering dust.
