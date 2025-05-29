Joke of the Night for May 29, 2025: A funny to make you laugh

Tonight's Joke of the Night is cleaning up with laughs! Here's a funny to make you chuckle before you hit the hay.

Joke of the Night

How do you know when your vacuum cleaner is getting old?

It starts gathering dust.

Joke of the Night for May 29, 2025.
Cover photo: Unsplash/No Revisions

