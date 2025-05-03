Joke of the Night for May 3, 2025: The best cat jokes to wrap up Caturday

Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to end your Caturday with laughs! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the mother cat put stamps on her kittens?

Answer: She wanted to mail a litter.

