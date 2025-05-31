Joke of the Night for May 31, 2025: A cat joke to make you laugh on Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out your Caturday! Here's a kitty funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
What do you call a cat's house?
A scratch pad.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Marthijn Brinks