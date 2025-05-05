Joke of the Night for May 5, 2025: Animal jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is whale-y funny! Here are some animal antics to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Where did the killer whale go when he needed braces?
Answer: The orca-dontist.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Lachlan Gowen