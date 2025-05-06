Joke of the Night for May 6, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you laugh

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived!

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the chicken doctor say before surgery?

Answer: "I'm just going to wing it."

Joke of the Night for May 6, 2025.

