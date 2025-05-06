Joke of the Night for May 6, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here are some animal antics to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the chicken doctor say before surgery?
Answer: "I'm just going to wing it."
