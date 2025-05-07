Joke of the Night for May 7, 2025: A funny to make you smile tonight

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one make you smile bright tonight.

Question: Why shouldn't you tell jokes about paper?

Joke of the Day for May 3, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you smile for Caturday

Joke of the Night for May 3, 2025: The best cat jokes to wrap up Caturday

Joke of the Day for May 4, 2025: A joke to make you smile for May the 4th

Joke of the Day for May 5, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle

Joke of the Night for May 5, 2025: Animal jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for May 6, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for May 6, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for May 7, 2025: An awesome animal joke to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

