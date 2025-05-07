Joke of the Night for May 7, 2025: A funny to make you smile tonight
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one make you smile bright tonight.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why shouldn't you tell jokes about paper?
Answer: They're always tearable.
