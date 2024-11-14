Joke of the Night for November 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is B-A-N-A-N-A-S! Here's one to make you laugh the night away.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the banana cry?
Answer: Its peelings were hurt.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Clemens Posch