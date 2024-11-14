Joke of the Night for November 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is B-A-N-A-N-A-S! Here's one to make you laugh the night away.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the banana cry?

Answer: Its peelings were hurt.

Joke of the Night for November 14, 2024.  © Unsplash/Clemens Posch

