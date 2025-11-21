Joke of the Night for November 21, 2025: Laugh the day away with this one!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you laugh the day away! Here's a funny to make you smile into the weekend.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a criminal running down a fight of stairs?
Condescending.
