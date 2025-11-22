Joke of the Night for November 22, 2025: One that's kitten for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you laugh Caturday away! Here's a funny that's just kitten around.
What's a cat's favorite part of an orchestra?
The purr-cussion section.
