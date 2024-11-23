Joke of the Night for November 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to end your Caturday with a smile! Here's one to make you laugh the night away.
Joke of the Night
Question: How do kittens boil water?
Answer: They use a cat-tle.
