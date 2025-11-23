Joke of the Night for November 23, 2025: An egg-cellent funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you laugh the weekend away! Here's an egg-cellent funny that's scrambling the sillies.
Joke of the Day
What's an egg's favorite place to vacation?
New Yolk City.
