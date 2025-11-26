Joke of the Night for November 26, 2025: A Thanksgiving Eve funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to bring the laughs on Thanksgiving Eve! Here's a funny to feast on tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why did the turkey bring a microphone?
He was ready to roast.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Philippe Murray-Pietsch