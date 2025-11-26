Joke of the Night for November 26, 2025: A Thanksgiving Eve funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to bring the laughs on Thanksgiving Eve! Here's a funny to feast on tonight.

Joke of the Day

Why did the turkey bring a microphone?

He was ready to roast.

Joke of the Night for November 26, 2025: A Thanksgiving Eve funny.
Joke of the Night for November 26, 2025: A Thanksgiving Eve funny.  © Unsplash/Philippe Murray-Pietsch

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for November 26, 2025: A funny for Thanksgiving Eve Joke of the Day for November 26, 2025: A funny for Thanksgiving Eve
Joke of the Day for November 25, 2025: A cheesy funny Joke of the Day for November 25, 2025: A cheesy funny
Joke of the Night for November 24, 2025: A knockout funny Joke of the Night for November 24, 2025: A knockout funny
Joke of the Day for November 24, 2025: A funny to kick off your week Joke of the Day for November 24, 2025: A funny to kick off your week
Joke of the Night for November 23, 2025: An egg-cellent funny Joke of the Night for November 23, 2025: An egg-cellent funny
Joke of the Day for November 23, 2025: A dino-mite funny! Joke of the Day for November 23, 2025: A dino-mite funny!
Joke of the Night for November 22, 2025: One that's kitten for Caturday! Joke of the Night for November 22, 2025: One that's kitten for Caturday!
Joke of the Day for November 22, 2025: A cat-astic funny for Caturday! Joke of the Day for November 22, 2025: A cat-astic funny for Caturday!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Philippe Murray-Pietsch

More on Joke of the Day: