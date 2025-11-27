Joke of the Night for November 27, 2025: A laugh for Thanksgiving
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to bring some fun to your Thanksgiving gathering! Here's one to make you wobble (with laughs) after your gobbles.
Joke of the Day
Why didn't the turkey didn't eat dinner?
He was already stuffed.
