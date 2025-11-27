Joke of the Night for November 27, 2025: A laugh for Thanksgiving

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to bring some fun to your Thanksgiving gathering! Here's one to make you wobble (with laughs) after your gobbles.

Why didn't the turkey didn't eat dinner?

He was already stuffed.

