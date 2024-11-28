Joke of the Night for November 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away on Thanksgiving
Tonight's Joke of the Night is stuffed with silly for Thanksgiving! Here's a holiday giggler to make you laugh while you digest all that food.
Joke of the Night
- Knock, knock!
- Who’s there?
- Annie.
- Annie who?
- Annie body want some stuffing?
