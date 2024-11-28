Joke of the Night for November 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away on Thanksgiving

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is stuffed with silly for Thanksgiving! Here's a holiday giggler to make you laugh while you digest all that food.

Joke of the Night

  • Knock, knock!
  • Who’s there?
  • Annie.
  • Annie who?
  • Annie body want some stuffing?
© Unsplash/SJ

Cover photo: Unsplash/SJ

