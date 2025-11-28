Joke of the Night for November 28, 2025: A laugh for Black Friday
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived on time for Black Friday! Here's one to make you chuckle after your shopping spree.
Joke of the Day
What did the lumberjack do on Black Friday?
He went on a chopping spree.
