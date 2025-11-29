Joke of the Night for November 29, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday night
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out your Caturday! Here's a cat-astic funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
How does a cat answer the phone?
"Meow may I help you?"
Cover photo: Unsplash/oo verthing