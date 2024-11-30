Joke of the Night for November 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to deliver the Caturday giggles! Here's a silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What state has the most dogs and cats?
Answer: Petsylvania.
