Joke of the Night for November 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh for Monday Night Football

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Touchdown on the funnies! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived just in time for Monday Night Football. Here's one to make you laugh for game time... and your ZZZs.

Question: What do you get when you cross a dog with a football player?

Answer: A golden receiver.

