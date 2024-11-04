Joke of the Night for November 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh for Monday Night Football
Touchdown on the funnies! Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived just in time for Monday Night Football. Here's one to make you laugh for game time... and your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you get when you cross a dog with a football player?
Answer: A golden receiver.
