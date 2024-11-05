Joke of the Night for November 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh for Election Night

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for Election Night. Here's one to make you laugh as results come in, and to send you off to your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the voter bring a ladder to the polling station?

Answer: Because they heard the stakes were high!

Joke of the Night for November 5, 2024.



