Joke of the Night for November 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh for Election Night

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for Election Night. Here's one to make you laugh as results come in , and to send you off to your ZZZs.

Answer: Because they heard the stakes were high!

Question: Why did the voter bring a ladder to the polling station?

