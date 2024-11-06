Joke of the Night for November 6, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the night away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived. Here's some handy hilarity to make you laugh and to send you off to your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you call hand-picked advice?
Answer: Finger tips.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Daiga Ellaby