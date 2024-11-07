Joke of the Night for November 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the night away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived. Here's a funny to send you jumping into your sheets with a smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the man always bungee jump on the first day of autumn?
Answer: Because he loved the fall.
