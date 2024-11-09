Joke of the Night for November 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived. Here's one to make you laugh right meow!
Joke of the Night
Question: Which animal threw the most lavish parties in the 1920s?
Answer: The Great Catsby.
