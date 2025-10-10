Joke of the Night for October 10, 2025: A funny that's horsing around

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's one saying "giddy up" to the laughs.

Joke of the Night

Why was the pony so excited to be invited to a rally with the president?

It was a huge end-horse-ment.

