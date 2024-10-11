Joke of the Night for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a Friday funny! Here's a silly to end your week right.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the egg have a day off?

Answer: It was fry-day.

Joke of the Night for October 11, 2024.
Joke of the Night for October 11, 2024.  © Unsplash/KS KYUNG

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 9, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 9, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 8, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 8, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/KS KYUNG

More on Joke of the Day: