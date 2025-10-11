Joke of the Night for October 11, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile on Caturday!
Tonight's Joke of the Night is just kitten around! Here's one to make you laugh for Caturday night.
Joke of the Night
What drink did the cat order at the bar?
A Whisker Sour.
