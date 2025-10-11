Joke of the Night for October 11, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile on Caturday!

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is just kitten around! Here's one to make you laugh for Caturday night.

Joke of the Night

What drink did the cat order at the bar?

A Whisker Sour.

Joke of the Night for October 11, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile on Caturday!
Joke of the Night for October 11, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile on Caturday!  © Unsplash/cshong

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for October 11, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday! Joke of the Day for October 11, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday!
Joke of the Night for October 10, 2025: A funny that's horsing around Joke of the Night for October 10, 2025: A funny that's horsing around
Joke of the Day for October 10, 2025: A silly that stinks Joke of the Day for October 10, 2025: A silly that stinks
Joke of the Night for October 9, 2025: A cheery chirping funny Joke of the Night for October 9, 2025: A cheery chirping funny
Joke of the Day for October 9, 2025: A Spooky Season silly Joke of the Day for October 9, 2025: A Spooky Season silly
Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for October 8, 2025: A Spooky Season funny Joke of the Day for October 8, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/cshong

More on Joke of the Day: