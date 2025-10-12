Joke of the Night for October 12, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a Spooky Season silly! Here's a bite of funny to make you smile this Sunday night.
Joke of the Night
When do vampires like to watch car racing?
When it's neck and neck.
