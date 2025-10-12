Joke of the Night for October 12, 2025: A Spooky Season funny

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a Spooky Season silly! Here's a bite of funny to make you smile this Sunday night.

Joke of the Night

When do vampires like to watch car racing?

When it's neck and neck.

