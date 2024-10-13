Joke of the Night for October 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a nutty funny ! Here's a silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Question: Why shouldn't you try an all-almond diet?

Joke of the Night for October 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for October 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for October 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for October 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for October 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Joke of the Day for October 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

