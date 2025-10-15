Joke of the Night for October 15, 2025: A spooky season silly
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived for a Spooky Season laugh! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
How does a skeleton say "hello" in French?
"Bone-jour!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Phil Hearing