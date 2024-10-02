Joke of the Night for October 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is building up the laughs! Here's a silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Where are average things manufactured?

Answer: The Satisfactory.

Joke of the Night for October 2, 2024.
Joke of the Night for October 2, 2024.  © Unsplash/xyzcharlize

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for October 2, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 2, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for September 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for September 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for September 30, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 30, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for September 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away Joke of the Night for September 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away
Joke of the Day for September 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for September 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for September 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/xyzcharlize

More on Joke of the Day: