Joke of the Night for October 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away Halloween

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is stirring up some brew-ha-ha for Halloween! Here's one to cackle the night away before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why didn't the witch like coffee?

Answer: She preferred her own brew.

Joke of the Night for October 31, 2024.  © Unsplash/Zachary Kadolph

