Joke of the Night for October 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away Halloween
Tonight's Joke of the Night is stirring up some brew-ha-ha for Halloween! Here's one to cackle the night away before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why didn't the witch like coffee?
Answer: She preferred her own brew.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Zachary Kadolph