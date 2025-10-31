Joke of the Night for October 31, 2025: A trick-or-treat funny for a Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween! Today's Joke of the Night has arrived for some nighttime fun. Here's one that's hauntingly funny as you trick-or-treat.

Why are ghosts so hungry?

Because they're always goblin.

