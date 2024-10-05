Joke of the Night for October 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is ending Caturday with some laughs! Here's a silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: How do cats talk quietly?
Answer: They whis-purr.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nicolas Picard