Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to tickle your funny bone! Here's one to close out your night with a smile.
Joke of the Night
How do you get a robot mad?
Push all of its buttons.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Emilipothèse