Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to tickle your funny bone! Here's one to close out your night with a smile.

Joke of the Night

How do you get a robot mad?

Push all of its buttons.

Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile.  © Unsplash/Emilipothèse

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for October 8, 2025: A Spooky Season funny Joke of the Day for October 8, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season
Joke of the Day for October 6, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 6, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season
Joke of the Day for October 5, 2025: An animal joke for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for October 5, 2025: An animal joke for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Day for October 4, 2025: A cat joke for Caturday! Joke of the Day for October 4, 2025: A cat joke for Caturday!
Joke of the Day for October 3, 2025: A Spooky Season funny Joke of the Day for October 3, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Joke of the Day for October 2, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 2, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season
Joke of the Day for October 1, 2025: A silly to kick off Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 1, 2025: A silly to kick off Spooky Season

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Emilipothèse

More on Joke of the Day: