Joke of the Night for October 9, 2025: A cheery chirping funny

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with a chirping funny! Here's one to close out your night with some cheeky cheer.

Joke of the Night

How close together did the two chickens dance?

Chick to chick.

Joke of the Night for October 9, 2025: A cheery chirping funny.
Joke of the Night for October 9, 2025: A cheery chirping funny.  © Unsplash/Karim MANJRA

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for October 9, 2025: A Spooky Season silly Joke of the Day for October 9, 2025: A Spooky Season silly
Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for October 8, 2025: A Spooky Season funny Joke of the Day for October 8, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season
Joke of the Day for October 6, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 6, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season
Joke of the Day for October 5, 2025: An animal joke for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for October 5, 2025: An animal joke for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Day for October 4, 2025: A cat joke for Caturday! Joke of the Day for October 4, 2025: A cat joke for Caturday!
Joke of the Day for October 3, 2025: A Spooky Season funny Joke of the Day for October 3, 2025: A Spooky Season funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Karim MANJRA

More on Joke of the Day: