Joke of the Night for October 9, 2025: A cheery chirping funny
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with a chirping funny! Here's one to close out your night with some cheeky cheer.
Joke of the Night
How close together did the two chickens dance?
Chick to chick.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Karim MANJRA