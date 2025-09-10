Joke of the Night for September 10, 2025: A dog joke to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal fun! Here's one that's doggone funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
How did the little Scottish dog feel when he saw a monster?
Terrier-fied.
