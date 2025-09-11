Joke of the Night for September 11, 2025: A dog joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some doggone fun! Here's one that's running in circles to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Why did the poor dog chase his tail?
He was trying to make both ends meet.
