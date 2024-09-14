Joke of the Night for September 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Meow! Tonight's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly. Here's a funny to make you smile before your Caturday ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What was the cat's favorite reality show?
Answer: The Real Mouse-wives of Cat-lanta.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Daniel Akselrod