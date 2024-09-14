Joke of the Night for September 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Meow! Tonight's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly. Here's a funny to make you smile before your Caturday ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What was the cat's favorite reality show?

Answer: The Real Mouse-wives of Cat-lanta.

Joke of the Night for September 14, 2024.

