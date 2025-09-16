Joke of the Night for September 16, 2025: A snake joke to make you sss-mile

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sss-illy! Here's a hiss-terical one to make you slither with laughs.

Joke of the Night

What do you get when you cross a snake and a builder?

A boa constructor.

